Omicron Cases Doubling Every 1.5 to 3 Days in Areas With Local Spread: WHO

The number of Omicron cases is doubling in 1.5 to 3 days in areas with community transmission, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said in an update on Saturday, 18 December.
The Omicron variant of COVID-19 has been reported in at least 89 countries across the world so far.
The WHO had designated Omicron as a variant of concern on 26 November but much is still not known about it, including the severity of the illness caused by the variant.
Though Omicron is spreading rapidly in countries with high levels of population immunity, the WHO says it is unclear if this is due to the virus' ability to evade immunity, its inherent increased transmissibility or a combination of both.
As many as 101 cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 have been detected in 11 states in India so far, including 32 in Maharashtra and 22 in Delhi, the Health Ministry said at a press briefing on Friday, 17 December.
