Omicron Cases Doubling Every 1.5 to 3 Days in Areas With Local Spread: WHO

The number of Omicron cases is doubling in 1.5 to 3 days in areas with community transmission, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said in an update on Saturday, 18 December.

The Omicron variant of COVID-19 has been reported in at least 89 countries across the world so far.

The WHO had designated Omicron as a variant of concern on 26 November but much is still not known about it, including the severity of the illness caused by the variant.