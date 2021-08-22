UAE Issues Fresh Guidelines for Travelers From India: What Are the Visa Rules?

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has decided to allow Indians , who have not been to the country in the last 14 days, to obtain tourist visas.
(Photo: PTI)
The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has decided to allow Indians, who have not been to the country in the last 14 days, to obtain tourist visas.
It is worthy noting that until now, only UAE citizens were allowed to fly to the UAE — a measure the administration took earlier this year to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.
What are the new rules? Here's all you need to know?
Who is allowed to enter UAE from India?
Only UAE citizens and transit passengers are allowed to fly to the country.
Other Indians, who have not been in India for 14 days, can apply for tourist visa.
Should I get an RT-PCR test to enter UAE?
Which other countries have been extended these guidelines?
This facility has been extended to several countries, including Nepal, Nigeria, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Uganda, according to a media report on Sunday, 22 August.
UAE has said it will accept passengers from Pakistani airports in Islamabad, Karachi, and Lahore. Earlier, arrivals from Pakistan were only allowed to transit passengers.
What are the quarantine rules in UAE?
These are the rules for passengers arriving at Abu Dhabi (AUH) and Ras al-Khaimah Airports (RKT):
The new guideline says 10 days home quarantine upon arrival in RKT and 12 days home/institutional quarantine in AUH is mandatory.
In addition, passengers would be required to wear a medically approved wristband, provided by the authorities at the airport after clearing immigration.
The administration has also made it mandatory to download and register on the Alhosn app, using the UID and phone number.
Is there visa on arrival for Indians?
No. The UAE has resumed visa on arrival for only those Indians who have a visa or residence permit issued by the USA, the United Kingdom or an EU member State.
What is the COVID-19 situation in UAE?
According to the Johns Hopkins University, coronavirus has claimed 2,018 lives along with 7,08,302 confirmed infections in the the UAE.
(With inputs from PTI)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: 22 Aug 2021,05:49 PM IST