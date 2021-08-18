UAE Welcomes Afghan Prez Ghani on Humanitarian Grounds After Taliban Takeover

File photo of Afghan President Ashraf Ghani.
(Photo: PTI)
The United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Wednesday, 18 August, said that it had welcomed Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and his family, owing to “humanitarian grounds”.
According to Reuters, the UAE, in a statement, said:
Media reports had originally said that the Afghan President had fled to Tajikistan However, he was later believed to have been in Oman after Tajikistan had denied him landing.
Reports also said that Ghani was likely to head to the United States.
GHANI'S ESCAPE FROM AFGHANISTAN
Taliban seized control of Afghanistan on Sunday evening, with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani fleeing the war-torn country.
Hours later, Ghani had also said in a social-media post:
"The Taliban have made it to remove me; they are here to attack all Kabul and the people of Kabul. In order to avoid the bleeding flood, I thought it was best to get out. (
sic)"
"Taliban have won the judgement of sword and guns and now they are responsible for protecting the countrymen's honor, wealth and self-esteem,” he said in his statement, adding, "Never in history has dry power given legitimacy to anyone and won't give it to them."
BACKGROUND
Video footage of Taliban commanders and armed militants moving within the walls of the presidential palace was broadcast by international media organisations on Sunday evening.
Meanwhile, swarms of people attempted to escape the impending Taliban rule, as is apparent from the visuals of panic, fear and chaos that emerged from the crowded airport of Kabul.
