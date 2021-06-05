Tamil Nadu Lockdown Relaxed: What Are the New SOPs? What’s Closed?

The Tamil Nadu government has extended the ongoing lockdown in the state till 14 June, but there will be some relaxations in the restrictions.

Tamil Nadu has been under lockdown since 10 May. Vegetable shops, meat shops, and grocery stores were earlier not allowed to function from 25 May. They will now be permitted to function from 6:00 am to 5:00 pm, alongside some other relaxations in the curbs.

Which shops can now start opening up? What services can operate? Here’s what’s allowed and what’s not.