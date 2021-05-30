FAQ: UP Eases Lockdown in Some Districts, What’s Allowed Now?
If an unlocked district observes more than 600 active cases a day, a lockdown will be enforced again in the region.
UP observes complete Sunday lockdown.
(Photo:Qamar Sibtain/IANS)
The Uttar Pradesh government, on 30 May, Sunday, announced that the state-wide COVID restrictions will be eased from June 1 onwards, for those districts which have less than 600 active COVID-19 cases as of 30 May.
The night and weekend curfew, however, will remain instated across the state.
The night curfew will remain in place everyday from 7 pm to 7 am.
For districts having a case load of more than 600 active cases per day, a complete lockdown will remain imposed for another week, till 7 June.
A week-long lockdown will be observed in a total of 20 cities, including Meerut, Lucknow and Moradabad, until the number of active cases lowers to 600 or below.
The full list of districts under complete lockdown is as follows: Bareilly, Lucknow, Jhansi Meerut, Saharanpur, Varanasi, Ghaziabad, Gorakhpur, Muzaffarnagar, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Bulandshahr, Prayagraj, Lakhimpur Kheri, Baghpat, Jaunpur, Sonbhadra, Deoria, Moradabad, Ghazipur and Bijnor.