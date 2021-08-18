US, UK Ease Travel Guidelines For Indians: What Are the New Rules?

FAQ: What are the new travel restrictions for the UK and USA?
(Image: Aroop Mishra/The Quint)
Indians travelling to the US and the UK will now get to see more travel relaxations, with the number of COVID-19 cases in the country decreasing.
What are the new restrictions? Can I travel if I'm not fully vaccinated? What are the new relaxations? Here's everything we know.
What are the new travel restrictions to enter the US?
The United States on Monday, 16 August announced that it has eased travel restrictions for India and moved the country to Level 2. This means India is now considered as safe by the US government when it comes to the COVID situation.
"Your risk of contracting COVID-19 and developing severe symptoms may be lower if you are fully vaccinated with an FDA authorised vaccine. Before planning any international travel, please review the CDC's specific recommendations for vaccinated and unvaccinated travellers,” said the US State Department.
Do I have to be fully vaccinated to travel to the USA?
According to the Centre For Disease Control and Prevention, you should not travel internationally until you are fully vaccinated.
If you are not fully vaccinated and travelling is neccessary, you should follow CDC’s international travel recommendations for unvaccinated people.
What are the new travel restrictions for travelling to the UK?
The government of UK on Tuesday, 17 August updated its official travel advisory for India to reflect the country's upgraded status under the COVID-19 based traffic light system, no longer advising against all but essential travel, reported The News Minute.
On August 8, UK moved India from red list travel ban to amber list and now the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) advisory has been updated to coincide with the easing of rules.
A limited number of flights between India and the UK continue to operate. To book tickets and to see important guidance prior to travel you should check airline websites, says the FCDO advisory.
What are the other rules that apply for travelling to the UK?
Accordig to the advisory issued, before travelling, you should check the 'Entry Requirements' section for India's current entry restrictions and requirements. These may change with little warning. Monitor this advice for the latest updates and stay in contact with your travel provider.
