UK To Ease Travel Restrictions for India: What Are the New Rules?

Image used for representational purposes.
(Image: Aroop Mishra/The Quint)
To ease travel norms between India and Britain, the UK Transport Secretary announced on Thursday, 5 August, that India, along with UAE, Qatar and Bahrain will be moved from the country’s ‘red’ list to its ‘amber’ list starting 8 August.
The red, amber, and green lists comprise different sets of rules a passenger must follow before travelling to England.
Moreover, if you travel from an amber list country but have been in a red list country in the 10 days before you arrive in England, you must follow rules for red list countries.
Before you travel to England you must:
You must take a COVID-19 test in the 3 days before you travel to England
Book and pay for COVID-19 tests – to be taken after arrival in England
Complete a passenger locator form
On arrival in England you must:
quarantine at home or in the place you are staying for 10 days
take a COVID-19 test on or before day 2 and on or after day 8
Passengers under 18 years of age and those who have been fully vaccinated in the UK are exempt from the home quarantine, as well as those who have received two doses of COVID vaccine in the European Union and United States.
Additionally, passengers fully vaccinated in a country with a vaccination programme approved by the UK and part of a UK-approved vaccine trial will also be exempted from home quarantine.
Meanwhile, seven countries are moving to the green list – Germany, Austria, Slovenia, Slovakia, Latvia, Romania and Norway.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined