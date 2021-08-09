COVID Vaccination Certificate Now Available Through WhatsApp

For many, however, the process got incorrect results, with some certificates mentioning the same date for both doses, others who were fully vaccinated were notified that they weren’t vaccinated at all.

India has administered 50,77,71,172 COVID vaccine doses so far, with around 11 crore people having received both the jabs.

Describing the process as “simple and fast", senior Congress leader and Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor said, "I've always acknowledged & praised the Government when it merits it. (sic)"