COVID Vaccination Certificate Now Available Through WhatsApp

Citizens who have taken the COVID-19 vaccine can now get their vaccination certificate through WhatsApp, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya’s office announced on Sunday, 8 August.
Presently, vaccination certificates are downloaded by logging into the CoWIN portal.
Mandaviya’s office said in a tweet, “Revolutionising common man’s life using technology! Now get COVID-19 vaccination certificate through MyGov Corona Helpdesk in 3 easy steps. Save contact number: +91 9013151515. Type & send ‘covid certificate’ on WhatsApp. Enter OTP. Get your certificate in seconds. (sic)”
For many, however, the process got incorrect results, with some certificates mentioning the same date for both doses, others who were fully vaccinated were notified that they weren’t vaccinated at all.
India has administered 50,77,71,172 COVID vaccine doses so far, with around 11 crore people having received both the jabs.
Describing the process as “simple and fast", senior Congress leader and Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor said, "I've always acknowledged & praised the Government when it merits it. (sic)"
