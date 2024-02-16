Do I Have To Close My Paytm Wallet? What Is RBI's New Deadline? Popular FAQs

Can I withdraw or transfer money from my account with Paytm Payments Bank?

"Yes. You can continue to use, withdraw or transfer your funds from your account upto the available balance in your account," the RBI said.

Money can also be withdrawn or transferred from your Paytm account using your debit card or via UPI but only "upto the available balance in your account."

Auto debit mandates as part of your OTT subscription, EMI instalments, or electricity bill will also continue upto the available balance in your account.

Same goes for withdrawals through the Aadhaar-enabled Payment System (AePS) after biometric authentication.