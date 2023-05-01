ADVERTISEMENT

Podcast | Are We Spending More Money Because of UPI? Ex-Banker Explains

Is UPI just another startup that'll eventually flop?

Anjali PalodPrateek Lidhoo
Published
Podcast
1 min read

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

In this episode of The Big Story, our hosts Anjali and Prateek talk about money. Now, we don't have a lot of money, but we do have a lot of questions about money. About UPI, precisely. Are we spending more money because of UPI? How does UPI make money? And is UPI just another startup that'll eventually flop? Because it used to give us so many freebies at one point, but now there's a conversation about charging for payments.

To answer these questions, we have Ateesh Tankha, founder and CEO of ALSOWISE Content Solutions, India’s first comprehensive English proficiency and communications training app. He has extensive experience in payments and banking, and was, till 2016, the Head of Citi Merchant Services, North America.

Also Read

Podcast | What Troubles the Indian Education System?

Podcast | What Troubles the Indian Education System?
ADVERTISEMENT

You can check out the previous episodes of The Big Story 2.0 here.

To listen to our review podcast 'Do I Like It', click here.

To check out 'Urdunama', a podcast where we talk about everyday Urdu words that you hear in movies and songs, click here.

Also Read

Podcast | What Young Indians Can Do To Fix Their Food

Podcast | What Young Indians Can Do To Fix Their Food

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from podcast

Topics:  Economy   Payments   Podcast 

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×