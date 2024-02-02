Paytm Shares Plummet After RBI Order To Stop Most Transactions: What We Know

Paytm shares tumbled another 20% for the second day after curbs were imposed on its lending business by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

What curbs? From 29 February onwards, Paytm Payments Bank will no longer be able to accept fresh deposits, top-up customer accounts, or carry out credit transactions across its services.

Paytm parent firm One97 Communications and Paytm Payments Services have also been directed to terminate their nodal accounts “at the earliest.”

Customers can continue to withdraw and utilise money from their Paytm accounts, RBI said.

Know why: "The Comprehensive System Audit report and subsequent compliance validation report of the external auditors revealed persistent non-compliances and continued material supervisory concerns in the bank, warranting further supervisory action," the RBI said.