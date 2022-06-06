Norovirus in Kerala: What to Know About the Contagious Stomach Bug| FAQ

Norovirus FAQ | What is it? How is it treated?
(Photo: iStock)
Two children in Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala were confirmed to be infected with norovirus, the state health department said on Sunday, 5 June.
According to state health officials, the two kids are in a stable condition. Health Minister Veena George has urged people to exercise caution, and maintain hygiene practices.
More samples of kids in their school have, reportedly, been sent for examination, with the cause suspected to be food poising from mid-day meals.
Norovirus is a highly contagious stomach bug that causes diarrhoea and related issues. It isn't a new virus, though.
How much do we know about Norovirus? Should you be concerned? FIT spoke to Dr Amar Fettle, Epidemiologist, and Kerala State Nodal Officer infectious diseases like COVID-19, H1N1, and Zika, to answer your FAQs.
What is norovirus?
According to the US Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), norovirus, also known as the 'winter vomiting bug', is a highly contagious viral infection.
It is often loosely clubbed under umbrella terms like 'stomach flu', 'food poisoning', or 'stomach bug'. However, norovirus is different from the flu, which is caused by the influenza virus.
"We have had episodes of norovirus now and then. There is nothing alarming about it," Epidemiologist Dr Amar Fettle, tells FIT.
If it's not new, why are we only hearing about it now?
According to Dr Fettle, it has been reported several times recently because of how sophisticated our virus tracking systems have gotten post COVID.
"Now our viral screens are very specific," he says. "Earlier we used to just have two types - viral diarrhoea, and bacterial diarrhoea. Just two types."
How does it spread?
The two main culprits according to experts are contaminated food and water, and poor hand hygiene.
"Eating with soiled hands, and food and water that is contaminated with faecal matter in even a minute form can carry this virus," says Dr Fettle.
What are the symptoms of norovirus?
Symptoms of Norovirus are typically gastrointestinal issues including,
Vomiting
Diarrhoea
Severe stomach ache
Nausea
Smoe people may also experience headaches, fever and body ache.
How is it treated?
"No viral diarrhoeas have any specific treatment ', says Dr Fettle. Treatment for norovirus includes symptomatic management and rehydration.
"proper use of standard ORS and regular intake of HAFs (home available fluids), can help," he adds.
The symptoms generally subside within a few days.
How can I protected byself from getting infected?
First and foremost, "soap and water hygiene of your hands after using the toilet is very important,"says Dr Fettle.
Being mindful of where you eat out, and generally maintainting strict hand hygiene can go a long way in preventing the infection.
Apart from this, the US CDC recommends not cooking food for others if you are down with the infection yourself.
"Although it isn't alarming, we need more public, safety, and concern and awareness about food and water hygiene," says Dr Fettle.
