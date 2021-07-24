Need to know the scale of the tragedy: Ex-chief economic adviser on COVID deaths.

A report published by India’s former Chief Economic Adviser Arvind Subramanian and two other researchers last week, puts India’s pandemic toll in the range of 34 lakh to 47 lakh.

Speaking on the estimated numbers, Subramanian on Friday, 23 July, said, “We all need to know the scale of the catastrophe, the human tragedy.”

In an interview to NDTV, Subramanian explained that the question on the pandemic death toll is not if the deaths were underreported, but the question is by how much.

The estimated count is much higher than India’s official death toll of 4.20 lakh people.