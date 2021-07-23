No One Died of Lack of Oxygen, And No One Took Accountability

The doctors we spoke with said that in an autopsy it will be difficult to distinguish between disease and incident in patients already suffering from a serious health condition. If you really want to look at attributing the cause to oxygen dip, you would have to look at the data stored on ventilators, which the machine auto-sets within 72 hours.

Dr Sumit Ray, head of critical care at Holy Family Hospital, that also sent out SOS calls during the second wave, says accountability can be established, only if there is a will to do so.

"You will have to establish that oxygen levels fell for a number of patients at the same time, you will have to establish that there was a sudden drop in O2 levels, you'll have to match it with hospital logs of oxygen levels. Machines auto reset in 72 hours, so unless they extract that data quickly, it is lost."

You can still establish all the above with liquid oxygen, but it is difficult to ascertain any of this with cylinders, he adds.