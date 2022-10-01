Natural Gas Prices in India Climb to Record Levels: Key Questions Answered

Natural gas prices in India have been raised by more than 40 percent, according to an order issued on Friday, 30 September, by the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC), which functions under the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas.

This steep hike comes after Economic Times reported that the government is not looking to hike natural gas prices in an effort to manage inflation.

With the change in pricing norm pushing rates to an all-time high, here's why it matters: