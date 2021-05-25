India’s Covaxin Shortage: How Long Will the Wait for 2nd Dose Be?

Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) chief Dr Balram Bhargava recently said the decision to extend the gap between the two doses for Covishield – and not Covaxin – was determined by the effectiveness of the first dose of the vaccine.

“It has been seen that the first dose of Covishield results in a great deal of protection, which can stay around 12 weeks. But you do not achieve a similar kind of protection after the first dose of Covaxin. It is only after both the doses of Covaxin are administered, the protection reaches the optimum level,” Dr Bhargava said.

However, lakhs of Indians are missing their timeline for the second dose of Covaxin – due to acute shortage of jabs in their states – keeping them ‘less protected’ against the novel coronavirus. From Delhi to Karnataka, states are either halting or staggering the second dose of Covaxin, amid uncertainty over the next batch of supplies from Bharat Biotech.