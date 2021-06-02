FAQ: WHO Approves China’s Sinovac Vaccine – How Effective Is It? 

The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Wednesday, 2 June, said it has approved a COVID vaccine by Sinovac Biotech for emergency use, making it the second Chinese shot to be given the green light.

"WHO today validated the Sinovac-CoronaVac COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use, giving countries, funders, procuring agencies, and communities the assurance that it meets international standards for safety, efficacy, and manufacturing," the WHO said in a statement.

Last month, Sinopharm became the first Chinese vaccine to be approved by the WHO.