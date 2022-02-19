New India Literacy Programme for Adults: How Will It Be Implemented?

What are the objectives? How will it be implemented? Here is all you need to know
Kathakali Dutta
Published:

The ministry has chosen to use 'Education for All' rather than 'Adult Education,' since the previous terminology was not applicable to non-literates aged 15 and above.

(Photo: The Quint)

The Ministry of Education (MoE) on Wednesday, 16 February, approved the 'New India Literacy Programme' for the next five financial years (2022-27) in order to integrate all the aspects of adult education with the National Education Policy, 2020 (NEP).

What are the objectives? How will it be implemented? What kind of education will be provided? Here is all you need to know:

What are the objectives of the scheme?

The objectives of the scheme are:

  • To reach 5 crore learners for foundational literacy and numeracy

  • To provide vocational skills development (for local employment)

  • To provide basic education

  • To provide education on topics of interest or use to local learners

What kind of education will be provided through this scheme?

Education will be provided on the following stage equivalency:

  • Preparatory stage

  • Middle stage

  • Secondary stage

Critical life skills necessary for a citizen, such as the following, will be provided:

  • Financial literacy

  • Digital literacy

  • Commercial skills

  • Health care and awareness

  • Child care and education

  • Family welfare

Additionally, holistic adult education courses will be provided in:

  • Arts

  • Sciences

  • Technology

  • Culture

  • Sports

  • Recreation

Will the scheme be implemented online?

The scheme will be primarily implemented online with the help of volunteers. To make accessibility easy, study material will be provided digitally through:

  • Television

  • Radio

  • Free apps and portals (mobile-based)

However, the following may be conducted in offline mode:

  • Training

  • Orientation

  • Workshops for volunteers

Who all will volunteer for the scheme?

The following will be the volunteers:

  • About 3 crore students

  • Around 20 lakh students from higher education Institutions

  • Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs)

  • Anganwadi workers

  • Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHAs)

  • Around 50 lakhs Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan (NYSK), National Service Scheme (NSS), and National Cadet Corps (NCC) volunteers

  • Philanthropic/corporate social responsibility (CSR) organisations

How will the online education be provided?

A learner may register to the Online Teaching, Learning and Assessment System (OTLAS) which is in collaboration with:

  • National Informatics Centre (NIC)

  • National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT)

  • National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS)

How can a learner register to OTLAS?

A learner may register online to OTLAS with essential information like:

  • Name

  • Date of birth

  • Gender

  • Aadhaar number

  • Mobile number

From when can a person register?

There is no concrete information on this yet. Watch out this space for more updates.

(Inputs from The Indian Express and NDTV.)

