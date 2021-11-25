MP: Cong Students' Wing Clashes With Police Amid March Against Education Policy

Led by senior party workers, students from the Congress students' wing NSUI, clashed with police personnel amid a protest against the new Education Policy in Bhopal. Image used for representative purposes.
Led by senior party workers, students from the Congress students' wing NSUI, clashed with police personnel amid a protest against the new Education Policy in Bhopal, NDTV reported. A lathi-charge ensued as the protesters marched towards Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's residence.
Students have reportedly claimed that some members of Scheduled Castes and Tribes are being denied their scholarship.
According to party sources, students from Madhya Pradesh's 52 districts took part in the demonstration, which was also attended by NSUI National president Neeraj Kundan.
PCC chief Kamal Nath, former ministers PC Sharma, Lakhan Ghanghoria, MLAs Kunal Choudhary, Vipin Wankhede, and the party's youth leaders like Vivek Tripathi were also present at the protest.
The march commenced at 1 pm, with the students gathering at the Congress office at Link Road-1. The police reportedly denied them permission to march up to the Chief Minister's house in Shyamla hills.
President of the Youth Congress media cell, Vivek Tripathi stated, "In Madhya Pradesh, the scholarship of SC-ST, OBC students are irregular because of which college administration puts pressure on them for fees, and they are suffering," NDTV quoted
He added that cases have been registered against many students for protesting and wanting to meet the CM.
(With inputs from NDTV.)
