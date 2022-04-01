FAQ: Why Paracetamol, Other Essential Drugs Could Get Costlier From 1 April

Image used for representation.
(Photo: iStockphoto)
The National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority of India had earlier in March announced a 10.76 percent change in the Wholesale Price Index (WPI) – an increase that comes to effect on Friday, 1 April.
This means that prices of 800 essential drugs and medical devices – including paracetamol to azithromycin – could see the steepest hike ever.
Why has the NPPA increased the prices? Which drugs will see a rise in price? Here's all you need to know.
Why has the NPPA announced WPI increase?
“Based on the Wholesale Price Index data provided by the Office of the Economic Advisor, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, the annual change in the WPI works out as 10.76607 per cent during the calendar year 2021 over the corresponding period of 2020, the NPPA said on 25 March
The authority announces the WPI change in accordance with The Drugs (Price Control) Order, 2013, every year.
The order provides for WPI-based price change every year, that the pharmaceutical companies may implement.
What have been the past increase in prices?
In 2021, the NPPA announced WPI increase of 0.53 percent; in 2020 at 1.88 percent and in 2019, it was 4.26 percent.
Does this mean prices will actually increase?
This depends on the pharma companies. This steep increase increases the ceiling places on essential drugs. However, due to competitive nature, the companies tend to keep them lower than the ceiling.
But that being said, these companies have voiced concerns over increase in production costs over the last one year – and some drugs may see price rise sharply, reported The Indian Express.
Which medicines and devices may see a price rise?
Some essential medicines/devices that could be affected are:
Paracetamol like Dolo and Crocin
Azithromycin
Ciprofloxacin Hydrochloride
Metronidazole
Multivitamin tablets
Vitamin C tablets
Oral rehydration salts
Condoms
Copper IUDs
Insulin injections
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)