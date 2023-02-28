Man Sleeps With Contact Lenses, Loses Eyesight: What Precautions Must You Take?

In December 2022, Michael Krumholz (21), a Florida resident, took a quick 40-minute nap while wearing his contact lenses. When he woke up, he felt some irritation in his eye – but he dismissed it as 'inconsequential.'

A month later, in January 2023, doctors told him that a rare flesh-eating bacteria had infected his right eye. Acanthamoeba keratitis, a parasite, was the reason that Krumholz was experiencing trouble with his vision and excruciating pain, and the reason he needed an eye transplant.

Krumholz’s story raises certain questions about what wearing contact lenses to bed can do to your cornea or your vision.

FIT reached out to experts to answer all your FAQs.