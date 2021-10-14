Maharashtra To Reopen Colleges From 20 October: Who Can Attend?

Maharashtra to reopen colleges from 20 October. Image used for representation.
(Photo: PTI)
Maharashtra's Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant announced on Wednesday, 13 October, that all colleges and universities in the state will reopen from 20 0ctober, reported NDTV.
The decision came amidst schools resuming physical sessions from Classes 5 to 12 across the state.
Here is everything you need to know about the reopening.
Which universities and colleges can resume physical classes?
All the state-run universities, non-agricultural colleges, self-financed universities, and colleges affiliated to them can hold in-person classes from 20 October.
Who can attend the classes?
Only those students who have taken both doses of vaccine can attend the classes. Students whose vaccination is due, are advised to get it on priority by coordinating with their respective colleges.
All teaching and non-teaching staff are required to complete their vaccination.
What if I have not been vaccinated?
For people who have not been vaccinated, online classes will continue.
How many students can attend the classes?
As per NDTV, the decision on the number of students in a class will be taken after a discussion with the local authorities empowered under the Disaster Management Act, 2005.
All universities are asked to issue standard operating procedures (SOPs) for the colleges affiliated with them.
What is there to know about conveyance and lodging?
A proposal to allow college-going students to board local trains in Mumbai and neighbouring areas will be submitted before the chief secretary of Mahrashtra, Samant said in his address.
Colleges are instructed to discuss the opening of hostels with the higher and technical education officials. Those students who need hostel will be informed by the college administration.
