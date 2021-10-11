Delhi University Yet To Fill Posts of Permanent Principals in 20 Colleges

Colleges affiliated to DU which do not have a permanent principal include: Sri Aurobindo College, Sri Aurobindo College (evening), Motilal Nehru College, Motilal Nehru College (evening), Satyawati College, Satyawati College (evening), Bhagat Singh College, Bhagat Singh College (evening), Shyama Prasad Mukherji College, Vivekanand College, Bharati College, Indira Gandhi Sports College, Maharaja Agrasen College, Rajdhani College, Deendayal Upadhyay College, Acharya Narendra Dev College, Bhagini Nivedita College, Maharishi Valmiki College of Education, Gargi College, Kamala Nehru College, Maitreyi College, etc.

In some of these colleges, there are acting officers on special duty working for five years or more. Under the University Grants Commission (UGC) regulations, tenure of principals in the varsity is fixed at five years but they are holding their positions beyond this period.

Hansraj Suman, teacher and DU's former Academic Council member, said the varsity administration is repeatedly giving extensions to the governing body in these 20 colleges. While most of these colleges had put out advertisements to fill the principal's post, they don't have a proper governing body to do that.