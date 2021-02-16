In Photos: Colleges Reopen in Kashmir After a Year Amid COVID-19

Degree colleges in Kashmir reopened on Monday, 15 February, amid partial attendance of students and strict COVID-19 SOPs put in place by the government after the institutions were shut for almost an entire academic session, reported Greater Kashmir.

The colleges operated for barely two weeks in the 2020 academic session before a nationwide lockdown was imposed due to the COVID-19 pandemic in March.

On Wednesday, the authorities at Abdul Ahad Azad Memorial Degree College Bemina in Srinagar announced classes for different semesters on a rotational basis. Similarly, Amar Singh College and SP College in Srinagar also announced classes with a staggered attendance.