In Photos: Colleges Reopen in Kashmir After a Year Amid COVID-19
The colleges operated for barely two weeks in the 2020 academic session before a nationwide lockdown was imposed.
Muneeb Ul Islam
India
Published:
Students arrive as colleges reopen after eleven months in Srinagar, Monday, 15 February 2021. | (Photo: Muneeb ul Islam)
Degree colleges in Kashmir reopened on Monday, 15 February, amid partial attendance of students and strict COVID-19 SOPs put in place by the government after the institutions were shut for almost an entire academic session, reported Greater Kashmir.
On Wednesday, the authorities at Abdul Ahad Azad Memorial Degree College Bemina in Srinagar announced classes for different semesters on a rotational basis. Similarly, Amar Singh College and SP College in Srinagar also announced classes with a staggered attendance.
As colleges reopen after eleven months in Srinagar after being closed due to coronavirus pandemic, a staff member checks the temperature of a student as she arrives on Monday, 15 February 2021.Kashmiri students in Srinagar arrive wearing face masks as colleges reopen with COVID-19 measures in place, eleven months after they were first shut.Colleges in Srinagar reopen on Monday amid the COVID-19 pandemic, eleven months after being shut due to the health emergency.
Students arrive as colleges reopen in Srinagar on Monday, 15 February, with sanitisation and physical distancing measures in place. Kashmiri students wearing face masks arrive as colleges reopen after eleven months in Srinagar on Monday, 15 February, 2021.As colleges reopen after eleven months in Srinagar after being closed due to the pandemic, a staff member checks the temperature of a student after she arrives on Monday, 15 February.A student sanitises her hands as she arrives at her college, which reopened after eleven months in Srinagar on Monday, 15 February, 2021.Students arrive as colleges reopen amid the pandemic, eleven months after they were shut in Srinagar.Students assemble inside their campus as colleges reopen after eleven months due to the coronavirus pandemic in Srinagar on 15 February 2021.Kashmiri students wearing face masks arrive as colleges reopen after almost a year in Srinagar on Monday, 15 February.Students can be seen arriving with face masks as colleges begin after eleven months of being shut in Srinagar on Monday.Students attend classes in colleges as they reopen after almost a year in Srinagar, Monday, 15 February 2021.Students arrive as colleges reopen after eleven months after being closed due to the coronavirus pandemic in Srinagar, Monday, 15 February 2021.Students can be seen arriving with face masks as colleges begin after eleven months of being shut in Srinagar on Monday.