‘Strict’ Restrictions in Kerala Till 9 June: What’s On, What’s Not

Earlier, it had been decided that government and public sector institutions, cooperative officers and commissions can work with 50 per cent attendance from 7 June. However, the date has now been pushed back to 10 June.
Do I need to carry a COVID negative certificate to travel within the state?
No. If you have permission to travel within the state during lockdown, you are not required to carry a COVID-19 negative certificate with you.
Only those coming into Kerala from outside the state will need such certificates.
What needs to be done if there is a COVID case in my residential complex?
The guidelines encourage office-bearers of resident’s associations to be alert and ensure inhouse containment activities.
The flat number where the case has been reported should be displayed and health authorities should be informed promptly.
The guidelines also urge people to take utmost care not to ostracise the infected individuals.