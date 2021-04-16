India’s Shortages: Why Are We Running Out of Beds & Drugs Already?

He adds, “We had built capacities, all our tools have already been scaled up and the groundwork is there.” We did learn from 2020 and have more expertise, vaccines that work, therapeutic and faster tests this year. But we are still running short of essentials as the rise is too sharp.

Yes, we are exasperated about shortages but hospital systems – including human resources like doctors, nurses, wards, beds, ventilators – are all finite. Unless we curb the surge, infections will rise exponentially.

After a year of fighting from the frontlines, Dr Parikh says we cannot expect more from medical professionals, as “they are doing everything they can.”