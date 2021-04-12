COVID Spike: Citizens Face Long Delays & Confusion in Test Results

The most common problem, however, appears to be that of long delays in getting RT-PCR test results. Samples collected by government-run testing centres is sent to private and government labs for testing. Labs are supposed to send the results in minimum 24 hours and a maximum of 48 hours or face action.

Results from SpiceHealth, which currently receives about 25,000 samples a day, are getting delayed, officials said, according to a report by The Hindu.

The report quoted a Delhi government official as saying, “There were delays from SpiceHealth even in March, but the samples being sent were few and the COVID-19 situation was not this dire. But since the beginning of April, SpiceHealth is giving most reports after 48 hours and many not even after 72 hours. Most districts have complained this.”

On its official website SpiceHealth said that they were “inundated” with RT-PCR samples to test due to the “sudden spike” in COVID-19, The Hindu reported.

Waseem, 32, an IT professional from Rampur in Uttar Pradesh, said he went into self-isolation last week after developing symptoms and got the test done on 9 April. More than 72 hours later, he has no clarity on how long it would take to get the result.