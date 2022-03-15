IMDb Changes Rating for 'The Kashmir Files': How Is It Calculated?

Internet Movie Database (IMDb) on Monday, 14 March, changed the ratings for a Hindi film – The Kashmir Files – after detecting ‘unusual voting activity’ on the movie’s review page. While it was first rated a perfect 10, the rating was changed to 8.3/10, based on over 2.3 lakh votes.

The director of the film Vivek Agnihotri objected to the revision, terming it as "unethical."

How does IMDb rate files? Is this revision unusual? Here's all you need to know.