WhatsApp Users Can Board Hyderabad Metro via In-App Option: How To Buy Tickets?

Those who take the metro in Hyderabad will now be able to book their tickets using WhatsApp.
(Photo: Namita Chauhan/The Quint)
With WhatsApp having more users in India than in any other country, it’s no surprise why the instant messaging platform has regularly partnered with authorities at the state and central level to roll out in-app features.
From downloading COVID-19 vaccination certificates to accessing official documents and, most recently, making digital transactions using the Unified Payments Interface (UPI), WhatsApp users in India have grown increasingly reliant on the app which is also looking to make inroads in the country’s burgeoning e-commerce sector.
In the same vein, those who take the metro in Hyderabad will now be able to book their tickets using WhatsApp. How to book tickets via the new mechanism? How many tickets can you book? What are the steps involved? Here’s what you need to know:
Who is involved in the roll out?
L&T Hyderabad Metro Rail has joined hands with WhatsApp and fintech platform Billeasy to implement the fully digital payment-enabled e-ticketing facility.
Has this been done before elsewhere?
No. This is the first metro rail in India to have its ticket booking system integrated with WhatsApp. City authorities launched the service after undertaking several test runs, as per a press release issued by L&T Hyderabad Metro Rail.
How will the e-ticketing facility work?
The step-by-step process is as follows:
Send a ‘Hi’ message to Hyderabad Metro Rail on it’s WhatsApp number +91 8341146468. If you’ve ditched WhatsApp for Signal, don’t worry. Just scan the QR code at the metro station.
After this, a one-time password (OTP) that’s valid for five minutes will be sent to you on WhatsApp, along with a link.
Tap on the link to access the e-ticket gateway webpage
This is where you can choose your destination or what route you’d like to follow. You can also specify your journey type (one-way or return).
Next, pay for your ticket online using Google Pay, PhonePe, Paytm, Rupay debit card or any other payment option available
Once the payment is processed, the link to your metro e-ticket will be sent to your WhatsApp number. Download the e-ticket in the form of a QR code by clicking on the link. It should be noted that the QR code will expire after one working day.
Scan the QR code at the Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) gate and proceed on your journey
What’s the big picture behind the move?
The managing director and chief executive officer of L&T Hyderabad Metro Rail, KVB Reddy, said, “Hyderabad Metro Rail believes in the power of digitalisation. In line with the Digital India mission, we are happy to launch India’s first Metro WhatsApp eTicketing facility with a fully digital payment gateway…This is also in line with our philosophy to go green.”
What are the other digital alternatives available?
“This facility is in addition to other digital modes of ticket booking viz TSavaari and other third-party payment apps,” the L&TMRHL statement added. While TSavaari is the official app of L&TMRHL, the other third-party apps mentioned in the statement include PhonePe, Paytm, MakeMyTrip, and GoIbibo.
