Google Users Can Now Buy Train Tickets in Select Countries Through Google Search

Google keeps surprising us all with its new updates and features every now and then. It has again announced a new feature that will enable users to buy train tickets in the Search option in select countries. This new feature will soon be available in other countries as well.

Users in Germany, Spain, Italy, and Japan can also shop for train tickets directly on Google Search to travel around select countries. As per Google, it is one of the sustainable travel tools.

VP of Travel Products at Google, Richard Holden mentioned, "For some trips, taking a train might be the more sustainable option, but finding the prices and schedules to get from A to B can take a few separate searches."

"Starting today, you can now shop for train tickets directly on Google Search, for travel in and around select countries - including Germany, Spain, Italy, and Japan," he mentioned it in a post on Tuesday.