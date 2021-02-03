Hyderabad Metro Turns Lifeline, Transports Heart for Transplant

In a novel initiative, an exclusive passenger train of the Hyderabad Metro helped rush a heart for a transplant from Kamineni Hospital in LB Nagar to Apollo Hospitals in Jubilee Hills. The organ, which was harvested from a 45-year-old man found to be brain dead, was transported from Nagole metro station to Jubilee Hills check post Metro station.

Usually, by road, the over 20-km distance between the two hospitals takes more than an hour, owing to traffic. Therefore, the special train was arranged at Nagole, which picked up the heart at around 3:30 pm on Tuesday, 2 February, and paced through the entire stretch of 21 kilometres, crossing 16 stations between Nagole and Jubilee Hills.