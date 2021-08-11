Link Your UAN With Aadhaar Before 31 August: What Are the Steps?

How to link your UAN with Aadhaar?
It is now mandatory for your Universal Account Number (UAN) to be linked with Aadhaar so that employers are able to file Employee-cum-Return (ECR) challan and deposit the money into your Employee Provident Fund account.
Your employer will be unable to make monthly contributions to your Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) account if your UAN is not linked with your Aadhaar by 31 August. This will result in you not being able to make a withdrawal from your EPF account.
The government announced this via Section 142 of the Code on Social Security, 2020, with effect from 3 May 2021, through a gazette notification dated 30 April 2021.
How can you link it? How to check if you Aadhaar is linked or not? Here's everything we know.
How can I link my UAN with Aadhaar?
There are four ways to link UAN with Aadhaar:
Via the Member Sewa portal
Using Umang App
Using OTP verification on the e-KYC Portal of EPFO
Using biometric credentials on the e-KYC portal of EPFO.
How can I link it using the Member Sewa portal?
Here's how you can link it using the Member Sewa portal:
Step 1: Log in to to the Member Sewa portal.
Step 2: Go to the 'KYC' option in the 'Manage' tab.
Step 3: Go to the 'Aadhaar' option and add a KYC document.
Step 4: Your name will appear as on Aadhaar card. You will have to enter your Aadhaar number. If you do not wish to share your Aadhaar number, then you can also enter Virtual ID number as well.
You are required to provide the consent for Aadhaar based authentication for the purpose of linking UAN with Aadhaar.
Step 5: Click on the 'Save' button. After that, it will be shown as 'pending KYC'. Your employer is required to approve so that your UAN will be linked with Aadhaar. After being approved by your employer, it needs to be approved by the EPFO for the linking process to be completed.
How can I link it using UMANG app?
You can easily download UMANG app from the Google Play store or Apple App store. You should be a registered user of the app in order the link UAN with Aadhaar.
Here are the steps you will have to follow:
Step 1: Go to 'EPFO' option in the 'All Services' Tab.
Step 2: In the 'EPFO' option, go to 'eKYC services'. Under 'eKYC Services', select Aadhaar seeding option.
Step 3: Enter UAN and select 'Get OTP'
Step 4: You will receive an OTP on your EPFO registered mobile number.
Step 5: After OTP verification, enter your Aadhaar details.
Step 6: Another OTP will be sent on Aadhaar registered mobile number and email.
Step 7: After OTP verification, Aadhaar will be linked with UAN, when UAN and Aadhaar details are matched.
How can I link it using biometric credentials on the e-KYC Portal of EPFO?
You need to only have a registered biometric device for Aadhaar verification to link using this method.
One can refer to UIDAI's website to know about the specification guidelines on biometric devices.
Here are the steps for linking UAN to Aadhaar using biometric credentials:
Step 1: Visit the official website.
Steo 2: Go to 'Link UAN Aadhaar' under 'For EPFO members'
Step 3: Enter your UAN
Step 4: An OTP will be sent to the UAN registered mobile number.
Step 5: 5. After OTP Verification, enter your Aadhaar details.
Step 6: Go to Aadhaar verification method (using Biometrics).
Step 7. Biometric will be captured using a registered biometric device.
Step 8:. Aadhaar will be linked with UAN where UAN and Aadhaar details are matched, after verification.
How can I link it using OTP Verification on e-KYC Portal of EPFO?
Here's how you can link UAN to Aadhaar on e-KYC Portal of EPFO using the OTP:
Step 1: Visit the official website.
Step 2: Go to 'Link UAN Aadhaar' under 'For EPFO members'
Step 3: Enter your UAN.
Step 4: You will receive an OTP on your UAN registered mobile number.
Step 5: After OTP Verification, enter Aadhaar details
Step 6: Choose Aadhaar verification method (Using Mobile/email based OTP).
Step 7: Another OTP will be sent on Aadhaar Registered mobile number and email.
Step 8: Aadhaar will be linked with UAN where UAN and Aadhaar details are matched after verification.
How to check if your UAN is linked to Aadhaar?
If you're not sure if your UAN is linked or not, you can check by following these steps:
Step 1: Visit the Member Sewa portal.
Step 2: Log in to your account by entering your UAN and password.
Step 3: After logging in, select the 'KYC' option in the 'Manage' tab.
If your Aadhar number is shown and approved on the screen, then it means that your UAN is linked with Aadhar.
If it is not shown under the verified documents tab, then you will be required to link your UAN with Aadhar.
