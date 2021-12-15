UK To Give Boosters to All Adults Amid Omicron Rise: What About Other Countries?

Amid fears of Omicron giving rise to yet another wave of COVID-19 in the United Kingdom (UK), the country, on 12 December, announced its decision to administer booster doses to everyone above 18 years of age.

With the rapid spread of Omicron in 63 countries, many nations are considering a roll-out of COVID-19 booster doses. India, however, has not taken a decision on the matter.

Which are the countries that are offering booster doses? Who all are eligible to get it? Here's all you need to know.