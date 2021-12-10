Study on Omicron Underway, Decision on Booster Shot Soon: Mansukh Mandaviya

Replying to supplementary questions in the Lok Sabha on Friday, 10 December, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said that 86 percent of India’s eligible population had received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccines.

Responding to a question raised by MP NK Premachandran of the Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP), the Minister said, "We all want the country to achieve 100 percent vaccination, and we (MPs) should make people aware about getting vaccinated."

To a question regarding the impact of Omicron on children, the Health Minister said that once the experts gave their opinion, the government would decide on vaccination for those below 18 years.