'Don’t Want 2nd Wave Situation Again': Delhi HC Asks Centre About Booster Shots

The Delhi High Court on Thursday, 25 November, asked the Union government about the efficacy and requirement of COVID-19 vaccine booster shots, which are being administered in other countries.

The Division Bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Jasmeet Singh directed the government to consult with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and file an affidavit on whether or not there is a need for booster shots in India, Bar and Bench reported.

Inquiring why booster shots were not being made available in India like other countries such as the United States, the Delhi High Court asked the government to clarify its stand on the issue and if considered necessary, then submit a timeline of the proposed rollout, Indian Express reported.