Covishield Booster Dose: Expert Panel Seeks Local Trial Data for Approval

An expert panel of India's central drug authority on Friday, 10 December, asked for more data as it considers Serum Institute's application for the approval of Covishield as a booster vaccine for COVID-19.

Adar Poonawalla-headed Serum Institute of India (SII), which has manufactured the vaccine in collaboration with Oxford University and AstraZeneca, has been asked to submit local clinical trial data, official sources told news agency PTI.

Director of Government and Regulatory Affairs at SII Prakash Kumar Singh, in an application to the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) on 30 November, had observed that the UK's Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency has already approved the booster dose of AstraZeneca ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 vaccine.