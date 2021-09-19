'Ensure Preventive Measures': Centre to 11 States Hit By Dengue

Image used for representational purposes.
(Photo: The Quint)
The central government has asked states reporting cases of serotype - II dengue to ensure implementation of preventive measures ahead of the festive season, News18 reported.
The Centre has asked states to ensure "necessary precautions and effective enforcement for avoidance of mass gathering and congested closed spaces", the report added, quoting a press release by the Union Health Ministry.
The Union Health Ministry has asked the states to deploy rapid response teams for the “emerging challenge" to investigate new cases and conduct survey of patients in the area and arrest the breeding of mosquitos.
The Centre has also directed the states to monitor infections in children as schools reopen.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined