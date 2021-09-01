UP CM Adityanath Removes Firozabad CMO After Many Die of 'Dengue-Like' Fever

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has removed Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of Firozabad, Neeta Kulshreshtha, for her failure regarding keeping the spread of a mysterious illness in check in the district.

As per NDTV, at least 45 children and eight adults have succumbed to the dengue-like fever in the last 10 days. Meanwhile, PTI has reported that about 40 people, mostly children, have died due to the disease.