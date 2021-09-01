UP CM Adityanath Removes Firozabad CMO After Many Die of 'Dengue-Like' Fever

UP CM Yogi Adityanath. Image used for representational purposes.
UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has removed Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of Firozabad, Neeta Kulshreshtha, for her failure regarding keeping the spread of a mysterious illness in check in the district.
As per NDTV, at least 45 children and eight adults have succumbed to the dengue-like fever in the last 10 days. Meanwhile, PTI has reported that about 40 people, mostly children, have died due to the disease.
The chief minister, who is monitoring the situation himself, has directed the Health Department to be vigilant in the matter and increase beds in the medical facilities.
Further, Adityanath has organised a surveillance and awareness programme in the state from 7 to 16 September, during which health workers will go door-to-door and identify those with fever and COVID-19 symptoms. He has also instructed urban and rural bodies to clean the area.
The team of health experts is camping in the district and doctors as well as paramedical staff have been pressed into action.
The children who are admitted to the medical college are getting free medical treatment, as per the orders of the chief minister.
All schools for Classes 1 to 8 have been shut by the district administration till 6 September in view of the suspected dengue outbreak, PTI reported.
