UP Health Crisis: Dengue-Like Fever Cases On the Rise, Over 70 Deaths Reported

According to IANS, Chief Medical Superintendent (CMS) of Firozabad Medical College, Hansraj Singh, said that no official complaint was made in the matter.



Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dinesh Kumar Premi said there are 64 active camps in the district and 4,800 people, including those with fever, are undergoing treatment there.



According to the health department officials, 578 cases of dengue have been confirmed in Firozabad so far.

(Inputs from IANS)

ADVERTISEMENT