UP Health Crisis: Dengue-Like Fever Cases On the Rise, Over 70 Deaths Reported

According to the health department officials, 578 cases of dengue have been confirmed in Firozabad so far.
(Photo: Screengrab / The Quint)
Video Input: Aman Malik
Video Producers: Kanishk Dangi, Shohini Bose
Video Editor: Purnendu Pritam
A distraught mother is desperately waiting for her child to be treated. A helpless father running around, with his child in his arms. No respite from horror stories and scary scenes from Western Uttar Pradesh, as Dengue-Like fever cases claim over 70 lives in Firozabad, one of the worst hit areas.
The fatalities have increased despite door-to-door surveys and widespread fogging to drain out stagnant water and to check the spread of vector-borne diseases.
According to IANS, Chief Medical Superintendent (CMS) of Firozabad Medical College, Hansraj Singh, said that no official complaint was made in the matter.
Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dinesh Kumar Premi said there are 64 active camps in the district and 4,800 people, including those with fever, are undergoing treatment there.
According to the health department officials, 578 cases of dengue have been confirmed in Firozabad so far.
(Inputs from IANS)
Published: undefined