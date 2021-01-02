UK-India Flights To Resume: What Are the SOPs For Passengers? 

Puri, in a tweet, announced that while flights from India to UK will resume from 6 January 2021, those from UK to India will take off from 8 January 2021.

According to information provided by the minister, 30 flights will operate every week, 15 each by Indian and UK carriers.

This schedule is valid till 23 January 2021. Further frequency will be determined after review.

According to a notice issued by the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, the ministry, in consultation with Union Ministry of Civil Aviation “has reviewed the situation with regard to resumption of international flight services to/from UK and it has been decided to allow limited flight connectivity to/from UK with effect from 8 January 2021”.