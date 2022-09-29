FAQ | How Will RBI’s New Tokenisation Rules Affect Your Online Transactions?

Tokenisation refers to the replacement of information or sensitive digital data with a digitally generated token.

The process helps do away with a customer's card information being stored on any merchant, payment gateway, or third-party platform.

While paying for something online, users will no longer have to punch in the 16 digit number on their card. The operating bank will issue a non-sensitive, equivalent digital token for the transaction.

The tokenisation process will also mask names on the card, expiry dates, and CVV codes, for an added layer of security