CDSCO Approves Covovax, Corbevax: How Do They Work? What's Different?

Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday, 28 December, announced that the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) had approved the COVID vaccines Corbevax and Covovax, for restricted emergency use in India.

Manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII) in Pune, Covovax is the Indian version of US-based Novavax. Meanwhile, Corbevax is manufactured by Hyderabad-based pharmaceutical company Biological E.

How do the vaccines work? What is the ideal dosage gap? Here's all you need to know.