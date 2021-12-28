Covaxin Vaccine For Kids: How to Register? What Are the Govt SOPs?

India will start administering Bharat Biotech's Covaxin to children above 15 years of age from 3 January.

The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) on Sunday, 26 December, approved Covaxin for emergency use in children above the age of 12 – making it the only vaccine currently available in India to inoculate children.

How to register for vaccination of children? Here are the latest rules as per government SOPs.