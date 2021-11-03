Australia Approves Covaxin: Where Else Is the Vaccine Recognised for Travel?

The Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) rejected Bharat Biotech's proposal for the emergency use authorisation of its COVID-19 vaccine in the US on 11 June.

According to a Livemint report, the FDA gave feedback to Ocugen, the US partner of Bharat Biotech, to pursue a Biologics License Application which is full approval, rather than the emergency use application.

The FDA requested additional information and data to clear the application.