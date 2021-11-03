Australia Approves Covaxin: Where Else Is the Vaccine Recognised for Travel?

Australia recognised Bharat Biotech's Covaxin, as the country eased border restrictions.
Joining a few other countries, Australia, on 1 November, announced that it officially recognised Bharat Biotech's Covaxin.
The decision came after Australia opened its borders for international travel for the first time in 20 months.
Where else is Covaxin allowed? Which major countries do not allow it? What is even happening to the World Health Organization (WHO) approval? Here's all you need to know.
What does Covaxin's recognition by Australia mean to me?
Covaxin approval by Australia means that those who have been administered both the doses of the vaccine will be allowed to travel to the country.
Which other countries have recognised Covaxin?
Mauritius
Oman
Philippines
Nepal
Mexico
Iran
Sri Lanka
Greece
Estonia
Zimbabwe
Guyana
What is happening with the WHO approval?
The WHO has not approved Covaxin yet. The final risk-assessment for the global use of Covaxin by the WHO will take place on 3 November, a meeting in which the health body has sought more details from Bharat Biotech.
Why has the United States' Food and Drugs Administration not approved Covaxin?
The Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) rejected Bharat Biotech's proposal for the emergency use authorisation of its COVID-19 vaccine in the US on 11 June.
According to a Livemint report, the FDA gave feedback to Ocugen, the US partner of Bharat Biotech, to pursue a Biologics License Application which is full approval, rather than the emergency use application.
The FDA requested additional information and data to clear the application.
Which are some of the major countries that haven't recognised Covaxin?
US
United Kingdom
Canada
Germany
France
Italy
Ireland
Switzerland
I am fully vaccinated with Covaxin. How can I travel to these countries that do not recognise the same?
You will not be recognised as 'fully vaccinated.' Therefore, you will have to follow the quarantine protocols in the said countries.
However, you can travel to these countries if India has a bilateral passport recognition agreement with them.
For example: Kyrgyzstan, Palestine, and Mongolia do not recognise Covaxin but they do recognise the vaccine certificate provided by India, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).
What is the efficacy of Covaxin?
Data from Phase III clinical trials indicate the overall efficacy of 77.8 percent against mild, moderate, and severe COVID-19 infection. While it showed 93.4 percent efficacy against severe infections, as per their data.
