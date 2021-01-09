‘Landmark Step’: India Set to Rollout COVID Vaccines from 16 Jan

The vaccination drive for COVID-19 in India will begin from 16 January 2021, the Centre said on Saturday, 9 January, a move that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called a “landmark step” in the fight against the pandemic.

“After the detailed review, it was decided that in view of the forthcoming festivals including Lohri, Makar Sankranti, Pongal, Magh Bihu etc., the COVID19 vaccination will start from 16th January 2021,” the Centre said on Saturday.