‘Landmark Step’: India Set to Rollout COVID Vaccines from 16 Jan

The vaccination drive for COVID-19 in India will begin from 16 January 2021, the Centre said on Saturday, 9 January, a move that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called a “landmark step” in the fight against the pandemic.
“After the detailed review, it was decided that in view of the forthcoming festivals including Lohri, Makar Sankranti, Pongal, Magh Bihu etc., the COVID19 vaccination will start from 16th January 2021,” the Centre said on Saturday.
The announcement of the dates by the Centre comes after giving Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA) to two vaccines Serum Institute of India’s (SII) Covishield and Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin.
The meeting was reportedly attended by Cabinet Secretary, Principal Secretary to PM, Health Secretary, and other senior officials concerned.
PM Modi was briefed about the preparedness status of the Centre in close collaboration with the State and UT governments for roll out of the vaccine. PM Modi was also apprised about the Co-WIN Vaccine Delivery Management System which will be mandatorily used by the Centre and the people to register and track the target groups.
“2,360 participants were trained during national level Training of Trainers which comprised state immunization officers, cold chain officers, IEC officials, development partners etc. More than 61,000 programme managers, 2 lakh vaccinators and 3.7 lakh other vaccination team members have been trained so far as part of trainings at States, Districts and Block levels,” the Centre said.
(With inputs from PIB.)
Published: 09 Jan 2021,04:31 PM IST