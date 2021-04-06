I Have Tested COVID-Positive – What Are the Home Quarantine Rules?

India is witnessing a second wave of coronavirus infections, with states across the country recording exponential fresh cases each day.
So, what should you do if you catch COVID-19? What precautions should you take during home quarantine? Here’s what you need to know.
Who is eligible to home quarantine?
I am asymptomatic. Can I quarantine at home?
Yes, asymptomatic people along with mild and pre-symptomatic ones can be home quarantined.
Can those whom I stay with step out while I am under quarantine?
Not at all. While the person who has tested coronavirus positive should be in complete isolation, the other members staying in the house should not step out.
I have tested positive. How do I get my family members tested?
In cities like Mumbai, Chennai, Delhi and Bengaluru, the government facilitates testing of family members. However, you can also arrange for testing in private labs – for which the individual will have to pay.
I have been home-quarantined. Under what circumstances should I seek medical help?
I need a hospital bed. Whom should I contact?
You should reach out to the State and District Surveillance office, once you develop symptoms that require hospitalisation. You can also call the helpline “104” or Government of India’s control room number +91-11-23978046.
What precautions should I take while in home quarantine?
Apart from the physician’s instructions, those who are infected with coronavirus and opt for home quarantine, must follow these rules:
When can coronavirus patients end home isolation?
Patients can end their home isolation and be discharged after 10 days of onset of symptoms and no fever for three days. In the previous guidelines, patients were allowed to end home isolation only after 17 days of onset of symptoms and no fever for 10 days.
This also means that more recoveries are reported in a shorter period of time.
Does this mean the person must be tested for coronavirus after their symptoms go away?
No, under revised guidelines, a person is not required to undergo the test after the home isolation period is over.
