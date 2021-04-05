FAQ: Which States Require a Negative RT-PCR Test for Entry?
Some states have made it mandatory for passengers entering from specific places like Maharashtra and Kerala.
The Quint
F.A.Q
Published:
Which states require you to carry a RT-PCR certificate? Here’s all you need to know. | (Photo: PTI)
As India continues to record a massive spike in the number of fresh coronavirus infections, many states have made it mandatory for visitors to carry a negative RT-PCR certificate. Some states have made the certificate mandatory only for those passengers entering from specific counterparts like Maharashtra and Kerala.
Which states require you to carry an RT-PCR certificate? Here's all you need to know.
1. Maharashtra
Those travelling to Maharashtra from Kerala, Delhi-NCR, Gujarat, and Rajasthan will need a negative RT-PCR test.
This is applicable to passengers travelling by air, train, road, or bus.
The negative RT-PCR test should be taken 72 hours prior to the flight.
2. Karnataka
Passengers travelling to Karnataka from Maharashtra and Kerala will need a negative COVID-19 certificate, irrespective of the mode of transport.
While inter-state and inter-district travel is allowed, an earlier report said that an RT-PCR was mandatory for all passengers wanting to enter Bengaluru.
This order is not in place, the government clarified.