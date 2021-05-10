WHO Elevates Indian Variant of COVID-19 to ‘Variant of Concern’

The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Monday, 10 May, said that one version of the Indian variant of COVID-19, which has been spreading rapidly, appears to be more contagious and has been classified as being "a variant of concern", reported AFP.
The WHO said that the B.1.617 variant of COVID-19 seemed to be transmitting more easily than the original version of the virus.
"As such we are classifying this as a variant of concern at the global level," she said, and added that the WHO’s weekly epidemiological update on Tuesday would provide more details, reported AFP.
Last week, Public Health England (PHE) had said that one version of the Indian variant of COVID-19 has been elevated to a “variant of concern.”
PHE said that the variant would be categorised as one “of concern” over the evidence that it was more transmissible, reported Reuters. However, it said that there is "insufficient evidence" to establish if the variant causes more severe infections.
Scientists are now carrying out laboratory testing to better understand the impact of the mutations on the behaviour of the virus.
Reacting to this, United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday, 7 May said that the government needs to carefully handle the outbreak of ‘the India variant’ of COVID-19 in the UK, reported BBC.
The ‘India variant’, officially labelled as B.1.617, was first detected in October.
So far colloquially referred to as the 'double mutant' in India, is actually a variant with two prominent mutations. The two most notable mutations in this variant are E484Q and L452R and these have been spotted before in California and Brazil.
B.1.617 has been reported from at least 21 countries and data suggests it is the prominent variant in parts of north India and Maharashtra.
(With inputs from AFP.)
