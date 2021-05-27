Jab ‘Highly Effective’ Against Variant Rampant in India: Pfizer

Pfizer has also provided the government with data and said that the UK’s Public Health England (PHE) has reported 87.9 percent, or high-vaccine effectiveness against the B.1.617.2 variant, most prevalent in India, in an observational study that concluded on 22 May, PTI said in its report.

Additionally, 26 percent of the participants in that study were of "Indian or British Indian" ethnicity.

The vaccine has also demonstrated effectiveness against the B.1.1.7 variant, first found in the United Kingdom and the B.1.351 variant, first recorded in South Africa.

The data shared with Indian authorities also includes "real-world evidence of BNT162b2 vaccine effectiveness and safety from national immunisation programmes".

The shared information includes trials showing nearly 95 percent effectiveness against COVID-19, 100 percent efficacy against critical illnesses, and 100 percent vaccine efficacy in 12-15-year-old adolescents, PTI reported.