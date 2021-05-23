Vaccines Highly Effective Against B.1.617.2 After 2nd Dose: UK

The analysis had data from all age groups from 5 April and included 1,054 people who were confirmed to be infected with B.1.617.2. The data also covered those over the age of 65 since December 2020.

According to a The Indian Express report dated 20 May, B.1.617 is the most dominant variant found in over 20,000 samples tested in labs under the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium.

On 13 May, the Centre extended the interval gap between the first and second doses of the Covishield vaccine from 6-8 weeks to 12-16 weeks, citing “real-life evidence” from the UK.

The Covishield vaccines account for over 90 per cent of the inoculations conducted in India since the vaccination drive began in January. Till 23 May, 19.5 crore people were inoculated in India, out of which over 15 crore had received the first dose, according to Health Ministry figures.